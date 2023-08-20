'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders hold strategy meeting with their members to win new task

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ is gearing up for its ‘Game On’ special, where on one hand it’ll be fun and games as contestants quite literally pop balloons, on the other it will be once again scheming and planning to win, as Gang Gautam, Gang Prince and Gang Rhea chat up with their respective members, deciding on what to do next.

Rhea has a funny strategy on her mind as contestants don their funny hats, and simple enough it is to entertain audiences as much as they can, do their 100 percent and enjoy what goes on while getting the love from the audiences.

Gang Prince is going for a more business oriented strategy, going for a quantitative instead of a qualitative approach, because sometimes quantity over quality wins. This straight focused business approach will focus on targeting their rival contestant’s respective weaknesses while determined to win, as they cheer each other on.

Gang Gautam is also very much doing the same thing, though with a far more mathematical and calculated approach. While Prince was going for a quantity based approach, Gautam Gang will go for a purely target focused approach with no room for any kind of an abstract figure or estimation.

Rather than targeting the weakness of others, they will focus on teamwork to boost up each other’s respective strengths in order to achieve what will be their predetermined target and go completely according to plan.

Each Gang member will have their respective strategies present which will determine their tactical thinking, ability to plan ahead and intellectual capacity which is just as important as physical strength or stamina to become a Roadie, especially if you want to enter the Hall of Fame.

To watch these new strategic battles among the Gang members, viewers can tune into ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ on MTV and JioCinema.

