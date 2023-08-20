Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7: Premiere Date, Promo Video and More, Watch

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7: The wait for Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is over! The KIng of Tollywood Nagarjuna will host the show for the fifth time in a row. Taking to Twitter, the Star Maa channel announced that the Telugu reality show will premiere on September 3.

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 will be aired on Star Maa channel. The new promo video of the show with the “Ulta Pulta” slogan is receiving a good response from the netizens.

The reality show host Nagarjuna’s words that the upcoming season packs a lot of drama and twists and turns, have increased the curiosity level of the viewers.

Gear up for a Bigg Boss revolution! It's not a conclusion, but an electrifying new chapter that will flip your perceptions "Ulta Pulta" with the ever-charming @iamnagarjuna .Are you intrigued? Excited? The grand launch is on September 3rd.#BiggBossTelugu7, exclusively on #StarMaa pic.twitter.com/zaUGvJcIpf — Starmaa (@StarMaa) August 20, 2023

While the official announcement of participants and plot of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 have been kept under wraps, however, among the few names that are making rounds in social media are Bullithera Megastar ETV Prabhakar, TV serial actress Navya Swamy, anchor Varshini and Jabardasth Varsha. The other unconfirmed participant names are YouTuber Anil Gila, Aata Sandeep and singer Mohana Bhogaraju.

