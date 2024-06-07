Satyabhama Movie Review, Rating

Kajal Aggarwal has made her comeback with Satyabhama, the latest film to grace the silver screens in Telugu. Satyabhama is written by Sashi Kiran Tikka, one of the most talented young filmmakers in Tollywood. It also features Naveen Chandra in a key role. Here’s our review of Satyabhama:

Story:

Satyabhama (Kajal Aggarwal) works as an ACP in a team that is determined to root out crimes against women in Hyderabad. She looks innocent on the outside but is extremely tough when it comes to handling investigations and extracting the answers from the accused. She marries her beau Amandheer (Naveen Chandra), who is disappointed that she gives a lot of importance to her career more than her personal life. A homemaker named Haseena reaches out to Satyabhama for help as he faces domestic violence from her husband at home. Satyabhama assures her that she will protect her. As a revenge for her police complaint, the husband kills Haseena. How Satyabhama solves the case forms the rest of the story.

Performances:

Kajal Aggarwal delivers her performance effortlessly, making the viewer fall in love with her acting. She runs the one-woman show well. Naveen Chandra has a significant role in the movie but it doesn’t stand out due to the superficial writing. Ankith Koyya will be remembered once again for his performance. The remaining cast and others deliver a fine performance in the movie.

Plus Points:

The commanding performance by Kajal. She does full justice to the titular character.

Some twists in the second half stand out.

Minus Points:

There is no strong emotional connection you feel with Iqbal and other characters.

The film resorts to some lazy and pedestrian elements we often associate with crime thrillers.

The scenes involving the likes of Prakash Raj, Harshavardhan and Ravi Varma are ordinary.

What was the gaming element all about? The fuss around the video game makes sense but it also ends up looking drawn-out.

Verdict: Satyabhama is a cop thriller with some intense emotional and gripping elements. However, it is far from being a perfect cop movie.