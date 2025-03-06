MoS Margherita receives prestigious Barbados award bestowed on PM Modi

Bridgetown (Barbados), March 6 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday, India time, received the prestigious 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ award that was bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his strategic leadership and valuable assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Margherita received the award on behalf of PM Modi from the Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason at the Government House in Bridgetown in the presence of the Caribbean country's Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kerrie Symmonds and other dignitaries.

The award announcement was made by the Prime Minister of Barbados during a meeting with PM Modi on November 20, 2024, on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Leaders’ Summit in Guyana's Georgetown. Prime Minister Mottley has acknowledged the vital role played by PM Modi in strengthening international cooperation and support during the unprecedented situation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While receiving the award on behalf of the PM, Margherita expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "It is a profound honour to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accept this prestigious award on his behalf. This recognition underscores the deepening ties between India and Barbados, as well as our shared commitment to collaboration and development, especially in times of crisis".

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1966, India and Barbados have fostered a robust partnership characterised by continuous engagement and development initiatives.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that this award symbolises the enduring friendship between the two nations.

