Modest polling in Gurgaon at 51.7 pc sans incidents of violence

Gurugram, May 2 (IANS) The Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday witnessed 51.7 per cent polling till 5 p.m. in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The highest voter turnout was reported from the Punahana Assembly segment at 58.50 per cent, while Badshahpur recorded the lowest polling at 45.50 per cent.

Polling was initially slow in Gurgaon but started to pick up pace as the day progressed. No untoward incident was reported from the constituency till the time of filing this report.

Gurgaon is one of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana with 25.73 lakh registered voters.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who's also the District Election Officer (DEO), visited several polling stations throughout the day to take stock of the voting process.

“The elections in the district were held without any violence. Some minor glitches with EVMs were reported which were replaced immediately. The EVMs will be kept under CCTV surveillance and three layers of security as per the Election Commission's instruction,” Yadav said.

The main contest in Gurgaon is between sitting BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh and actor-politician Raj Babbar of the Congress.

Also in the fray are Haryanvi singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Haji Sohrab Khan of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

In 2019, the constituency reported a voter turnout of 67.38 per cent.

