Missing girl’s body found floating in canal in UP’s Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), July 9 (IANS) The body of a 19-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Friday, was found floating in a canal in Kannauj .

The girl had gone missing while on her way back from college in the Tirwa area on Friday afternoon.

The girl, resident of a village under Thathia police station, was pursuing B.Sc at a women’s degree college in Tirwa area, police said.

“When she did not return home till noon, her family members tried to contact her on her mobile phone but to no avail,” said a police official.

The girl’s parents contacted her friends, who said she had left for home after exam. The family members launched a search for her in the surrounding areas. When they failed to trace her, they informed the police. On Saturday, her body was found floating in a canal on the village outskirts.

Tirwa circle officer Shiv Pratap Singh and Thathia police station in-charge Vikram Singh reached the spot and initiated investigations.

Police took the body into custody and have sent it for postmortem. They have interrogated a few suspects in this regard.

“Investigations are underway and further action will be taken on the basis of a complaint and an autopsy report,” said Shiv Pratap Singh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.