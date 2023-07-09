A sports gear firm, ASICS announces Shraddha Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. The company’s main focus is on the theme “ Sound Mind, Sound Body.’ Shraddha, as a brand ambassador, will showcase the brand’s women‘s sportswear and footwear.

Shraddha Kapoor’s versatility as an actress perfectly fits ASICS India’s core idea of taking care of both the mind and body, making her an ideal fit for the brand. ASICS operates 88 stores in India with an aim to provide quality sportswear and footwear to Indian consumers.

The managing director of the brand in India, Rajat Khurana said that Shraddha’s performances on screen and dedication complements the brand’s ethics and with a huge fan base and her presence Shraddha is the ideal person who can inspire and educate people about the significance of nurturing their body and mind.

Shraddha Kapoor also shared her thoughts on being appointed as the brand ambassador, she states that the awareness about the physical and emotional well-being is essential for each and every one to give priority to their health. She further states that a healthy body nurtures a healthy mind and that it was always her motto to share such values with her fans.

Also Read: Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ Release Date Announced