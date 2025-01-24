Merely a 'small preview', insists White House after US immigration arrests 538 illegal migrants, deports hundreds

Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) Citing the latest daily immigration enforcement report received from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the White House on Friday morning, India time, revealed that over 500 illegal migrants have been arrested and hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals deported "via military aircraft" in a major ongoing operation to crack down on undocumented immigrants in the country.

"Today: The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors. The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X.

Detailing "examples of the criminals arrested", ICE said that the authorities in Buffalo arrested Luis Alberto Espinoza-Boconsaca, who has been convicted of rape, on Thursday.

The enforcement agency added in a series of posts: "On January 23rd, 2025 ICE Buffalo arrested Pedro Julio Mejia who has been convicted of sexual conduct against a child. On January 23rd, 2025 ICE St. Paul arrested Cristofer Alexander Ramirez-Olivia who was convicted of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. On January 23rd, 2025 ICE Denver arrested Magdaleno Zenen Hernandez Garcia who has been convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child aged 14 or younger".

The White House, while revealing all the details, mentioned that this is merely a "small preview" into the work the Trump administration is doing to secure the nation's borders.

In an Executive Order signed immediately after assuming office on January 20, US President Donald Trump had emphasised that, over the last four years, the prior administration "invited, administered, and oversaw" an unprecedented flood of illegal immigration into the United States.

"Millions of illegal aliens crossed our borders or were permitted to fly directly into the United States on commercial flights and allowed to settle in American communities, in violation of longstanding Federal laws," it said.

"Many of these aliens unlawfully within the United States present significant threats to national security and public safety, committing vile and heinous acts against innocent Americans. Others are engaged in hostile activities, including espionage, economic espionage, and preparations for terror-related activities," the order stated.

Earlier on January 22, the ICE had arrested four Bangladeshi nationals in New York, marking one of the first actions in the new era of heightened immigration enforcement. Bangladeshi media reported that the arrests took place in the Brooklyn borough as scores of undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants are currently living in fear of deportation.

