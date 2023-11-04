Men’s ODI WC: Sri Lanka cancel practice session in New Delhi due to air pollution

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Sri Lanka have cancelled their practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday due to air pollution. It comes just a day after Bangladesh cancelled its practice session on Friday evening due to the same reason.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, were scheduled to practice at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday in preparation for their Men’s ODI World Cup clash against Bangladesh on Monday. But with smoky haze, AQI levels going past 400-mark and air quality deteriorating, they chose to cancel their practice session.

Many players from the Sri Lankan team have already experienced playing cricket in polluted air of New Delhi when they played a Test match against India at this venue in December 2017. That time saw five players fielding with masks on, with several of them receiving medical attention for respiratory problems and vomited in the dressing room.

Bangladesh also have a practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening from 6-9pm, but there is no word yet on it taking place as per the schedule. "We actually had a training session today, but due to worsening conditions, we didn't take the chance."

"We have two more training days. Some of us developed coughing, so there's a risk factor. We don't want to get sick. We don't know if things will improve, but we have training tomorrow. We want all the players to be fit for the important game coming up on November 6," Khaled Mahmud, Bangladesh team director, was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on Friday.

This week of the Men’s ODI World Cup has been smog and air pollution in New Delhi and Mumbai become a huge talking point. The BCCI said no fireworks displays will be held for the remaining matches in Mumbai and Delhi because of air pollution, with captain Rohit Sharma expressing concern over it ahead of India’s clash against Sri Lanka.

“In an ideal world, you don't want a situation like this. But I'm pretty sure the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid these kind of situation. It's not ideal, everyone knows that.”

“But, looking at our future generation, your kids, my kids; it's quite important that they get to live without any fear. So, every time I get to speak outside of cricket, if we are not discussing cricket, I always talk about this, that you know we have to look after our future generation," said Rohit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.