Stock Market Holiday, March 31 2025: NSE & BSE to Remain Closed for Ramzan

Stock markets in India—the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange—will remain closed on Monday. March 31st to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts will be unavailable on the day.

The stock market in India operates on a five-day week, and it remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Trading activities will be suspended on public holidays as announced at the start of the year. Holidays will usually allow traders to celebrate without concerns about market fluctuations. Traders are hereby advised to plan their transactions accordingly.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Ramzan id, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is celebrated by Muslims across the world with prayers, feasts, and charity. It is a day of joy, togetherness, and gratitude, symbolizing the completion of a month of fasting and spiritual reflection.

Market Holidays ahead:

The stock markets will observe three holidays in the month of April.

April 10 (Thursday): Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 (Monday): Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday.