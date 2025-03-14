Indian Stock Market Holiday Today, March 14: NSE & BSE Closed for Holi

Market Closure on Holi The Indian stock markets, including benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex, will remain closed today, Friday, March 14, 2025, in observance of the Holi festival. Trading across various segments, such as equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR), will also be paused for the day.

Holi, known as the 'Festival of Colors,' is a significant Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. The festival is characterized by vibrant celebrations, including the throwing of colored powders, water fights, music, and dance, symbolizing joy and renewal.

Indian Stock Market Trading Hours On regular trading days, the Indian stock market operates from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday to Friday. The pre-open session occurs between 9:00 AM and 9:15 AM. The market remains closed on weekends and designated public holidays.

Previous Session Performance In the previous trading session, the benchmark indices closed on a subdued note as investors opted to stay cautious ahead of the long weekend. Global uncertainties, particularly concerns regarding Donald Trump’s tariff policies, led market participants to refrain from making fresh investments.

The BSE Sensex, which touched an early high of 74,401, later witnessed a significant sell-off in auto, IT, and select banking stocks, dragging it down to a low of 73,771. The index eventually closed 201 points (0.27%) lower at 73,829, registering a weekly decline of 504 points.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 reached a peak of 22,558 before slipping to 22,377 and closing 73 points lower at 22,397. The index recorded a weekly loss of 156 points.

Among Sensex stocks, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank were the biggest losers, each falling by nearly 2%. Other major decliners included Zomato, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finance. On the gainers' side, SBI, ICICI Bank, and NTPC saw modest increases of over 0.5% each, though no stock gained more than 1%.

Broader market indices also ended in the red, with the BSE MidCap index declining by 0.8% and the SmallCap index falling by 0.6%. Market breadth remained weak, with 60% of the 4,105 stocks traded on the BSE closing lower.

The real estate sector suffered the most, with the BSE Realty index plunging 1.8%. Key stocks like Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Lodha, Brigade Enterprises, and Phoenix lost over 2%.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025 As per the official 2025 holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock markets will remain closed for 14 holidays throughout the year.

In addition to the Holi holiday, another market closure in March will occur on March 31 (Monday) for Id-Ul-Fitr.

Other major stock market holidays in 2025 include:

April: Shri Mahavir Jayanti (April 10, Thursday), Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14, Monday), and Good Friday (April 18, Friday)

May: Maharashtra Day (May 1, Thursday)

August: Independence Day (August 15, Friday) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday)

October: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (October 2, Thursday), Diwali Laxmi Pujan (October 21, Tuesday), and Diwali-Balipratipada (October 22, Wednesday)

November: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (November 5, Wednesday)

December: Christmas (December 25, Thursday)

Investors should take note of these holidays while planning their trading strategies for the year ahead.