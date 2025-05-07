BSE, Nifty Close Higher After Strike on Pakistan Terror Camps

Following India's precision military strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Indian equity markets closed on a positive note on Wednesday, while Pakistan’s markets witnessed a sharp collapse.

Indian Markets End Higher

The BSE Sensex rose 105.71 points (0.13%), closing at 80,746.78, while the Nifty 50 added 34.80 points (0.14%) to end at 24,414.40.

Broader market indices outperformed:

BSE Mid Cap Index surged 1.36%

BSE Small Cap Index advanced 1.16%

Sectoral Highlights

Most sectors ended in the green, with notable gains in:

Auto

Media

Realty

Consumer Durables

These sectors registered gains of over 1%.

However, FMCG, Pharma, and Healthcare ended in the red.

Top Gainers and Losers – Sensex

Gainers:

Tata Motors: +5.2%

Bajaj Finance: +2.02%

Eternal: +1.41%

Adani Ports: +1.41%

Titan: +1.27%

Losers:

Asian Paints: -4%

Sun Pharma: -1.95%

ITC: -1.3%

Nestle India: -1.06%

Reliance Industries: -1.01%

Pakistan Stock Market Crashes Post-Operation

In stark contrast, Pakistan’s stock market tumbled after the Indian military strikes. The KSE-100 Index on the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) nosedived by 6,272 points (6%) during early trade.

The index fell to a low of 112,076.38 points within hours of the announcement. There were no signs of recovery by market close, and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) website went offline, displaying a message:

"Under maintenance until further notice."

Market Sentiment Sensitive to Geopolitical Events

The market response underscores the sensitivity of investor sentiment to geopolitical developments. While Indian investors remained cautiously optimistic, the sharp reaction in Pakistan indicates heightened uncertainty and volatility in the region.