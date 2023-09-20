Man arrested after Delhi cop mowed down by speeding car

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 39-year-old man, a day after an on duty 54-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) died while another person sustained injuries after they were hit by a rash and recklessly driven car in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased, who was identified as Gangasaran, was on patrolling duty in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area at the time of incident.

The accused identified Siddharth Sharma is a resident of Sector 82, Gurugram.

The official said that on the day of the incident Sharma was driving his Honda Amaze car at high speed coming from Meerut.

“He confessed that under the influence of liquor while over speeding, the vehicle has caused a fatal accident. He is working in a private company at Gurugram . He is is married and has two children --a son and a daughter,” the official added.

According to police, a police control room call was received on Tuesday about an accident involving police personnel.

Upon receiving the information, a police team promptly arrived at the scene and requested the Crime Team's presence.

“During investigation, it was determined that SI Gangasaran and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ajay Tomar (driver) were on patrolling duty in an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) Gypsy vehicle,” said a senior police official.

“At around 5:30 a.m., they stopped a Bolero Pickup at NH 9 for a routine check. SI Gangasaran exited the Gypsy, while ASI Tomar remained inside the Gypsy as they proceeded to inspect the Bolero pickup. The driver of the Bolero, Ram Gopal, also stepped out of his vehicle for inspection,” said the official.

Suddenly, a speeding Honda Amaze car coming from Ghaziabad towards Sarai Kale Khan hit Gangasaran and Ramgopal, a resident of Chanchal Park, Nangloi, Delhi, from behind.

“ASI Tomar, with the assistance of Rajkumar, a helper from the Bolero, rushed both Gangasaran and Ramgopal to LBS Hospital. Unfortunately, Gangasaran succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said the official.

The deceased is survived by his wife and five children.

“The Bolero driver, Ramgopal, was subsequently transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for further medical attention,” said the official.

