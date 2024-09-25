Malta's honeybee declared national insect

Valletta, Sep 25 (IANS) The Maltese environment authorities have officially declared the Maltese honeybee as the country's National Insect, joining five other national species, the government announced on Wednesday.

This unique honeybee, known locally as "In-nahla ta' Malta," bearing the scientific Latin name Apis Mellifera Ruttneri, evolved in isolation on the Maltese Islands and is perfectly adapted to the local hot and dry summers.

Honeybees play a vital role in agriculture and biodiversity, providing essential services like pollination and producing honey, beeswax, and other valuable products.

With this new designation, the Maltese honeybee will receive stronger legal protection and greater public awareness about its importance for pollination and environmental health, Xinhua news agency reported.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said: "This declaration is a proud moment for Malta. The Maltese honeybee is a symbol of our natural heritage and a key player in sustaining both our environment and agriculture."

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo added that this was another milestone which compliments the government's efforts in the preservation of local genetic resources and the valorisation of agriculture products.

This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts by the Ministries and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) to promote biodiversity monitoring and conservation, including initiatives like the Malta Pollinator Monitoring Scheme, supported by volunteers and citizen scientists.

