Maldives President watches in awe as Male reverberates with 'Modi-Modi' chants

Male, July 25 (IANS) Chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Narendra Modi zindabad" echoed through the air as people gathered to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with enthusiasm in Male on Friday. PM Modi acknowledged their gesture by waving back at the huge crowd which had gathered to welcome him as he inaugurated the newly-built Ministry of Defence building in Male along with the Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

A giant portrait of PM Modi also graced the new building of the Maldives Ministry of Defence.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "President Muizzu and I inaugurated a new building of the Ministry of Defence in Malé. This is yet another instance of strong India-Maldives cooperation."

PM Modi and Muizzu also released a stamp to mark 60 years of diplomatic ties between two nations. PM Modi noted that the ties between two nations are getting stronger with the passage of time.

"Commemorating a very cherished friendship! President Muizzu and I released a stamp to mark 60 years of India-Maldives friendship. Our ties are getting stronger with the passage of time and are benefitting the people of our nations," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier, PM Modi said that New Delhi takes immense pride in being Male's "most trusted friend" and India has stood with Maldives as first responder in times of need. He congratulated the people of Indian Ocean country on the 60th anniversary of its independence and thanked Muizzu for inviting him as the 'Guest of Honour' on this historic occasion.

Making a statement to the press along with the Maldives President following their meeting, PM Modi said, "This year, India and Maldives are also celebrating 60 years of their diplomatic relations. But, the roots of our relations are older than history and as deep as the sea. The commemorative stamps released today display traditional boats of both nations. This reflects that we are not just neighbours but also co-passengers."

"India is the closest neighbour of Maldives. The Maldives holds an important place in India’s Neighbourhood First policy and its MAHASAGAR vision. India is proud to be most trusted friend of Maldives. Be it a natural disaster or pandemic, India has always stood with them as first responders. Be it making essential commodities available or handling the economy after Covid, India has always worked together. For us, it is always friendship first," he added.

PM Modi emphasised that the increasing cooperation between two nations in the defence and security sector is symbol of "mutual trust." He also spoke about the Defence Ministry Building that is set to be inaugurated and was graced by a giant portrait of PM Modi, on Friday.

"Mutual cooperation in the field of defence and security is a symbol of our mutual trust. The Defence Ministry building, which is being inaugurated today, is a concrete building of trust. It is a symbol of our strong partnership," he said.

PM Modi announced that India will extend a Line of Credit (LoC) amounting to USD 565 million to the Indian Ocean archipelago. He stated that the two nations have taken several steps to enhance economic partnership. He said that India and Maldives will strengthen regional maritime cooperation through the Colombo Security Conclave and also termed climate change a "major challenge" for both nations.

"Peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region are our shared goals. Together, through the Colombo Security Conclave, we will strengthen regional maritime security. Climate change is a major challenge for both our countries. We have decided to promote renewable energy, and in this sector, India will share its experience with the Maldives," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the Republic Square in Male as he began his official engagements during a two-day State Visit to the country.

In a special gesture, President Muizzu welcomed PM Modi at the airport in Male as he arrived from the United Kingdom. Maldives Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Minister of Homeland Security were also present at the airport to welcome PM Modi.

