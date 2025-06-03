Malaysian leaders support India's call for global fight against terrorism

Kuala Lumpur, June 3 (IANS) An all-party Indian delegation met with Malaysia's House of Representatives Speaker Johari bin Abdul on Tuesday and briefed him on India's unwavering policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, also sought the cooperation of the Parliamentarians of Malaysia in the collective fight against terrorism.

The Speaker reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to peace and thanked the Indian delegation for the briefing on India's approach to dealing with terrorism at large.

"As part of our All-Party Parliamentary Delegation's outreach, we had the honour of meeting YB Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Johari bin Abdul, Speaker of the House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat), Parliament of Malaysia. We conveyed India's unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and highlighted the need for stronger parliamentary collaboration in the global fight against this menace," Jha posted on X.

"We also briefed the Speaker on the context of the Pahalgam attack and India's principled response under Operation Sindoor. The Speaker reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to peace and security and appreciated India's consistent approach in dealing with terrorism. He welcomed continued engagement between the Parliaments of India and Malaysia to foster mutual understanding and regional stability," the post added.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with the Parliamentary Special Committee on International Relations and International Trade, chaired by Malaysian MP Wong Chen, the delegation gave a briefing about the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

The discussions focused on ways to cooperate in the collective fight against terrorism.

Later, the delegates conducted a productive meeting with representatives of the Southeast Asia Regional Centre for Counter-Terrorism (SEARCCT) led by Datin Paduka Nur Ashikin Mohd Taib, Director General of SEARCCT in Kuala Lumpur.

The delegation elaborated on India's steadfast and principled position of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, especially in light of the recent cross-border terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Jha highlighted SEARCCT's role as a regional centre for promoting counter-terrorism initiatives and its role in the India-Malaysia Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism.

The discussions centred around regional synergy through SEARCCT, particularly in legal frameworks, counter-terror financing, community resilience, as well as promoting studies on the ways to address cross-border terrorism.

Apart from Jha, the delegation also includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and former diplomat Mohan Kumar.

After concluding visits to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia, the delegation is in Malaysia for the last leg of the tour to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

