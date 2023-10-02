Major tragedy averted in Rajasthan after Vande Bharat loco pilots spot obstructions on track

New Delhi/Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) Alert loco pilots of the Udaipur City-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express on Monday averted a big tragedy as they stopped train in time after they spotting ballast and vertical rods on the railway track, officials said.

According to North Western Railway officials, on Monday between the Gangrar and Soniyana railway station, the loco pilots spotted ballast and vertical iron rods on the railway track, applied emergency brakes and stopped the train before the hurdle

The ballasts were spread over 20 to 25 metres, an official said, adding that the incident took place around 9.55 a.m. Following the incident, the GRP and the RPF were informed and a case is being registered at the Gangrar police.

According to the railway officials, if the train would have not stopped before the vertical iron rods, then a major accident would have taken place. The train was cleared to go for its further journey after a delay of six minutes.

In June this year, at least 293 people died and over 800 injured when the Chennai bound Coromandel Express, a goods train and the Howrah-bound Howrah-SMVT Superfast Express met an accident at Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha's Balasore on June 2. .

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.