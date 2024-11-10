Maha Opinion Polls: BJP-led alliance seen overpowering Cong-led MVA, says Matrize survey

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The high-octane campaign followed by the no-holds-barred electoral clash between the BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Agahi alliance in Maharashtra is likely to settle in favour of the ruling coalition, predicts Matrize Opinion poll.

As per survey, the alliance of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP is projected to record easy victory over Cong, SS (UBT) and NCP (SS), with the former easily crossing half-way of 145.

Mahayuti alliance is predicted to bag 145-165 seats and the Opposition MVA is likely to settle with 106-126 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Much like Jharkhand, Others are unlikely to make any impact on the Assembly polls outcome.

In terms of vote share, the ruling Mahayuti alliance is likely to hold sway over the Opposition. BJP-led alliance is likely to bag 47 per cent vote share while the Congress-led alliance is likely to garner 41 per cent vote share. Independent and others can expect to grab up to 12 per cent vote share.

BJP is seen garnering huge public support in regions like Western Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Thane-Konkan regions, where it is likely to fetch 48 per cent, 48 per cent and 52 per cent vote share respectively.

For Congress-led MVA, regions like North Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to be strong support bases with expected vote share of 47 per cent and 44 per cent respectively.

As per the Matrize Survey, Eknath Shinde remains the most favoured choice for the Maharashtra Chief Minister post. With 40 per cent of respondents nodding for him, he leaves behind other CM faces including Uddhav Thackeray (21 per cent) and Devendra Fadnavis (19 per cent) by a large margin.

More than 65 per cent of respondents look satisfied with Shinde governance, with 42 per cent dubbing it as very good while 27 per cent terming it as average.

When questioned on probable reasons behind BJP-led Mahayuti’s poor show in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, about 48 per cent of respondents attributed it to resentment of the BJP over the bifurcation of two parties – Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress party (NCP).

The survey was conducted by the Matrize polling agency between October 10 to November 9. It collected a sample size of more than 1 lakh respondents for the survey.

In ten days from now, the high-stakes battle for Maharashtra will seal the fate as well as the future of many political stalwarts as a lot will depend on how the election results turn out.

Voting will take place in 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in a single phase on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

