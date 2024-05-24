Madhuri's rasmalai treat for 'Chandu Champion' Kartik Aaryan; diva lauds his dedication

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan, who has been off sugar for over a year-and-a-half to prepare for his role in the upcoming sports drama 'Chandu Champion', was treated with his favourite dessert 'rasmalai' by the judge of the reality show 'Dance Deewane', Madhuri Dixit.

The actor appeared on the stage of the dance reality show for the finale episode where he was accorded a warm welcome by judges Suniel Shetty and Madhuri, who treated Kartik with 'rasmalai'.

The moment was filled with playful banter and shared laughter, celebrating Kartik's perseverance and discipline.

Madhuri and Suneil also lauded Kartik for his dedication and versatility.

Madhuri admired how Kartik’s transformative journey for his roles reflected his deep passion for acting as she wished him luck.

Suneil applauded Kartik’s all-in approach, joking that the 'rasmalai' was a well-deserved reward for his hard work.

The grand finale will air on May 25 at 9:30 p.m. on Colors.

Kartik plays Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the film 'Chandu Champion' directed by Kabir Khan.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the film will release in theatres on June 14.

