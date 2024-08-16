Maddy Darke’s unbeaten ton carries Australia ‘A’ to 8-wicket win over India ‘A’

Mackay (Australia), Aug 16 (IANS) Opener Maddy Darke slammed an unbeaten 106 and carried Australia ‘A’ defeated India ‘A’ by eight wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match 50-over series at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on Friday.

After Katie Mack scored a century in Australia ‘A’ winning the first 50-over game on Wednesday, it was Maddy’s turn to hit one -- an unbeaten 106 coming off 115 deliveries, and laced with seven boundaries to carry her bat through the hosts’ chase of 219.

Maddy shared a 131-run opening stand with Katie, who made a 78-ball 68. After she and Charli Knott fell in quick succession, Maddy joined forces with captain Tahlia McGrath (32 not out off 26 balls) to complete the chase for Australia 'A' in 40.2 overs.

Earlier, Australia ‘A’ had a brilliant day with the ball as Nicola Hancock (2-27), Maitlan Brown (2-36) and Charli Knott (2-49) combined to bowl out India ‘A’ for 218 in 48 overs. Just like in Wednesday’s game, Raghvi Bist and Tejal Hasabnis again stood up to slam half-centuries and lead India ‘A’ to a creditable total.

Tearaway pacer Tayla Vlaeminck (1-12 from six overs) set the tone with the new ball by bowling two sensational maidens and even had Priya Punia caught behind. Shweta Sehrawat and Shubha Satheesh couldn’t do much again, as India ‘A’ were reduced to 52/3 in 15.3 overs.

Tejal (63) and Raghvi (70) joined forces to stitch a stand of 124 runs off 149 balls for the fourth wicket. But India ‘A’ were unable to capitalise on the duo’s mammoth partnership as they lost their remaining seven wickets for just 42 runs in the last eight overs of their innings.

Brief scores:

India ‘A’ 218 in 48 overs (Raghvi Bist 70, Tejal Hasabnis 63; Nicola Hancock 2-27, Maitlan Brown 2-36) lost to Australia ‘A’ 221/2 in 40.2 overs (Maddy Darke 106 not out, Katie Mack 68; Tanuja Kanwer 1-43, Sayali Satghare 1-41) by eight wickets.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.