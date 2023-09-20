Lok Sabha passes women's reservation bill by 454 votes to 2

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the women's reservation bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the culmination of a day-long discussion, by a overwhelming 454 votes, with two members voting against it.

The 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill was passed after voting.

Several members namely Asaduddin Owaisi, Hibi Eden, N.K. Premachandran, Sougata Ray, A.M. Ariff and E.T Mohammed Bashir had moved amendments but did not pursue them.

Earlier, several members beginning with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Mahua Moitra and many others participated in the discussion on the bill.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.