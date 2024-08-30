Libyan Presidency Council welcomes UNSC's statement on situation in country

Tripoli, Aug 30 (IANS) Libyan Presidency Council President Mohamed Menfi welcomed a UN Security Council statement calling on Libyan parties to refrain from unilateral actions.

Taking to social media platform X, Menfi posted, "We welcome the Security Council's statement regarding the situation in Libya and renew our call on the Speaker of the House of Representatives to reconsider his decision to unilaterally suspend the political agreement and address the implications thereof."

Menfi also accepted the UN Support Mission in Libya's call to participate in an emergency meeting concerning the recent crisis. The crisis arose from disputes among Libyan parties over the replacement of the Central Bank governor, which led to the closure of the country's oil ports and fields, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Tripoli-based Presidency Council recently decided to replace the Central Bank governor. However, the eastern-based House of Representatives rejected this decision, calling it outside the Council's authority.

On Sunday, local media reported that a committee from the Presidency Council attempted to enter the Central Bank's headquarters in Tripoli to enforce its decision. In response, Osama Hammad, Prime Minister of the eastern-based government, closed the country's oil ports and fields.

The UN Security Council expressed concern on Wednesday over recent developments and tensions in Libya, urging Libyan actors and institutions to avoid unilateral actions that could exacerbate tensions, undermine trust, and deepen institutional divisions.

Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has faced fragmentation. The country is now divided between two main rival administrations: the eastern-based government, supported by the House of Representatives, and the western-based government in Tripoli, backed by the Presidency Council.

