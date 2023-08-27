Leverkusen overpowers Monchengladbach in Bundesliga

Berlin, Aug 27 (IANS) Bayer Leverkusen snatched its second straight win in Germany's top-flight after easing 3-0 past uninspired Borussia Monchengladbach thanks to the brace from new arrival Victor Boniface.

The "Werkself" took the reins from the starting whistle and didn't need long to create the first clear-cut opportunity as Boniface's shot from a promising position got blocked in the ninth minute, reports Xinhua.

Boniface posed a lot of threat and broke the deadlock in the 18th minute after nodding home Alejandro Grimaldo's lay-up from very close range.

The hosts couldn't keep Leverkusen at bay as Xabi Alonso's men doubled their advantage before halftime through Jonathan Tah, who volleyed home following Jonas Hofmann's good build-up work.

The "Foals" came out with their guns blazing after the restart but neither Marvin Friedrich nor Tomas Cvancara reduced the arrears.

Leverkusen punished Monchengladbach's wastefulness and made it three in the 53rd minute when Florian Wirtz danced through the host's defense before setting up for Boniface, who wrapped his brace.

Monchengladbach assumed control but Leverkusen's defence stood to jump onto the second spot in Bundesliga.

"We played well, controlled the game well. The first half was good. I am happy with the performance. But we must stay focused and take it game by game," said Leverkusen coach Alonso.

Elsewhere, 19-man Union Berlin climbed atop the standings after trashing newly promoted Darmstadt 4-1.

Borussia Dortmund tied Bochum 1-1 as Donyell Malen's equaliser canceled out Kevin Stoger's early opener.

Wolfsburg came from behind and shocked Cologne 2-1 by courtesy of Jonas Wind's second consecutive brace.

Maximilian Philipp's last grasp goal helped Freiburg to edge Werder Bremen 1-0 while Hoffenheim bounced back from two goals down to see off newly promoted Heidenheim 3-2.

