Lebanon mobilises forces towards southern border for ceasefire implementation

Beirut, Dec 11 (IANS) Lebanon continues mobilising its forces towards the southern part of the country to prepare for the implementation of the ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese military sources said.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, told "the Lebanese army has completed the mobilization of about 6,000 soldiers and hundreds of armored military vehicles," reports Xinhua news agency.

"These forces are gathering as an initial stage in several military barracks south of the Litani River and spread in the districts of Marjeyoun, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre and Zahrani," they said.

Eyewitnesses in the city of Nabatieh told Xinhua that they saw a Lebanese army convoy of more than 50 jeeps and armored vehicles heading to southern border on Tuesday afternoon.

In the town of Qalaa, east of southern Lebanon, several residents told Xinhua that a massive reception was held on Tuesday afternoon for a Lebanese army unit of about 30 armored vehicles on their way to barracks in the town of Marjeyoun, adjacent to the southeastern border.

The ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, went into effect on November 27, aiming to halt nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The agreement stipulates a 60-day cessation of hostilities, with the Lebanese army taking over the southern border area after a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and a clearance of militants.

