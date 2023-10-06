Law college principal challenges Calcutta HC's order on her removal

Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) The principal of reputed Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College here on Friday approached Calcutta High Court against its earlier order directing her removal from the chair.

On Thursday, Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gandopadhyay directed the removal of Sunanda Goenka as the principal of the said law college and ordered closure of her room till further orders.

Justice Gangopadhyay also ordered removal of another teacher of the same college.

He directed the removal following charges that their appointments were not made as per provisions of the University Grants Commission.

Both Goenka and Kundu have been directed by the bench not to enter the college premises till further orders.

However, on Friday, Goenka approached the Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar against the single-judge bench order.

Meanwhile, the court-appointed officer sealed the room of the principal this morning.

On Thursday, the single-judge bench also ordered Trinamool Congress legislator and former Chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya, to return the entire salary he once drew as the erstwhile principal of Chandra Chaudhuri Law College.

The charges against Bhattacharya were also the same that he assumed the chair of the principal of the said law-college by violating the UGC norms.

Bhattacharya is currently serving judicial custody at a prison in Kolkata for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cash for school jobs case in West Bengal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.