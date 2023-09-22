Large majority supports killing of terrorists in other countries: Survey

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) An exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter reveals that an overwhelming majority of respondents support the idea of Indian security agencies hunting down and eliminating terrorists in any country in the world, be it Pakistan or Canada or elsewhere.

The CVoter survey had a sample size of 3,303 respondents.

Overall, more than four out of every five or 83 per cent of the respondents shared this opinion. There is a difference in the opinion of those supporting alternative political formations.

While more than 90 per cent of those who identify as NDA supporters back the idea, the proportion among those who identify as opposition INDIA bloc supporters is less than 80 per cent. In contrast, just about 8 per cent of the respondents are of the opinion that Indian security agencies should not act in this manner.

Less than 10 per cent of the respondents stated that they have no opinion to share on the issue.

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada, which have been strained for some years, have plummeted to a new low in the last few days after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a sensational statement inside the country’s Parliament.

Trudeau said there are “credible allegations” regarding potential links of Indian agencies being involved in the killing of Harjit Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani proponent wanted by Indian agencies, inside Canada.

Nijjar was shot on June 18 outside a gurdwara in what is being described as a gangland killing.

The Foreign Minister of Canada announced that a senior Indian diplomat is being expelled. India retaliated by expelling a Canadian diplomat, terming Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd”.

Travel advisories have been issued by both countries and the Indian mission in Canada has suspended issuing of visas to Canadian citizens till further notice.

Khalistani extremism has been a serious point of difference and difference between Canada and India for many years.

