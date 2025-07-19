Laos beams with pride as national park gains World Heritage status

Vientiane, July 19 (IANS) Laos' Hin Nam No National Protected Area was officially inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, sparking excitement across Lao society, with many seeing it as a major milestone in showcasing Laos' rich natural heritage and commitment to protect valuable natural resources.

The national park became the country's fourth world heritage site, holding special significance as it forms part of a transboundary extension of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a world heritage site in Vietnam, the first transboundary natural world heritage site shared between Laos and Vietnam, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jenchila, an office worker in the Lao capital Vientiane, expressed deep pride and joy over the announcement. She also praised the efforts of all relevant sectors and officials who made the achievement possible.

"For a small country like ours, this is a huge moment. It shows the world that Laos has something truly special to offer, not just in culture, but also in natural beauty and biodiversity. I think every Lao person should feel proud of this achievement," Jenchila said on Saturday.

Jenchila also expressed hope that this success would inspire greater efforts to protect other significant natural and cultural sites in Laos, and encourage more global recognition of the country's rich heritage.

Khamsavanh, a 27-year-old resident of southern Laos' Savannakhet province, called on the Lao government to promote this achievement more widely, so that people across the country, as well as Lao communities abroad, can recognise its significance.

"I hope this recognition becomes a turning point for environmental awareness in Laos," he said.

"When I was in school, we learned that Laos has rich natural resources, and I've always hoped that every Lao person keeps that in mind. But to preserve this richness for the long term, we all need to join hands and take responsibility to protect what we have," he added.

"I'm truly proud of this achievement and want to thank everyone who worked hard to make it happen," said Nidthida, a resident of Vientiane. She added that officials at all levels and local communities should continue working closely to protect the park through strong conservation measures, education, and active involvement of local people to keep the area safe and healthy.

After the park was officially inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the news quickly went viral on social media in Laos. Many people shared articles about the achievement and expressed their happiness, pride, and excitement over the recognition.

Hin Nam No National Protected Area is a natural marvel that spans an area of 94,121 hectares in southeastern Laos. This biodiverse and stunningly beautiful protected zone shelters some of the planet's most spectacular and mysterious biodiversity, and harbors an array of ecosystems, including pristine forests, majestic waterfalls, and intricate cave systems.

The park is home to an incredible range of species, including rare and exotic birds, mammals, reptiles, and plants, and is home to several ethnic minority groups, with their unique traditions, customs, and ways of life.

