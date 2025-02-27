Kremlin says trade wars negatively affect all countries

Moscow, Feb 27 (IANS) Russia opposes trade wars in the world as they negatively affect all countries, local media reported Thursday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"We would not want to see many trade wars in the world. Because, one way or another, this will negatively affect all countries," Peskov said, commenting on the United States' plan to impose 25-per cent tariffs on goods from the European Union.

The spokesman noted that Russia is now mainly focused on friendly countries, including BRICS partners.

"There we build our modalities that best meet both our interests and the interests of partners. There we try to do without tariff wars," Peskov added.

The Russian government has also signed a decree imposing a ban on motor gasoline exports from March 1 to August 31, the government press service reported on Thursday.

The decree excludes shipments made directly by fuel producers from the restrictions.

The government said the measure is intended to stabilise the domestic fuel market, support the oil refining industry, and curb illegal gasoline exports.

A similar ban was imposed in 2023 from September 21 to November 17 and reintroduced in 2024 for an initial period from March 1 to August 31. The restrictions were lifted early in May after the domestic market stabilized but were reinstated in September, and are set to expire on February 28.

Meanwhile, Kremlin advised against expecting any "easy solutions" to the Ukraine conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nobody expects quick and easy solutions to the Ukraine conflict, Peskov was quoted by TASS news agency as saying on Thursday.

When asked if the Kremlin expects Washington to address Russia's key concerns during negotiations on Ukraine, Peskov said no easy solutions are expected as the issue remains complex and has been neglected for a long time.

However, he noted that Moscow sees that US President Donald Trump is willing to listen to others.

If Russia and the United States maintain their political will and readiness to listen to each other, it will be possible to work through the discussion process, the spokesman added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.