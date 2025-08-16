War 2 vs Coolie Box Office: Rajni Mania Thrashes Negativity; Hrithik-NTR Film Crumbles!

Coolie was released amid giant expectations, and it didn't reach what audiences were hoping for in a Lokesh Kanagaraj-Rajinikanth movie. That being said, the film has turned out to be an unstoppable force at the box office. Rajinikanth is known for setting new box office records, and with Coolie, he has already set the highest ever Day 1 worldwide gross for a Tamil film in its history.

There was a dip in both the films on the second day. But Hrithik Roshan's star power helped War 2 collect more than its opening day in the Hindi version. However, War 2's collections significantly declined in the Telugu states, where NTR Jr has a massive fan following. This is one of the main reasons for War 2's collections to dip further on the second day worldwide, and now it seems like troubles continue to mount for YRF's spy thriller.

After showing dominance on Day 2, War 2 further tumbles on the first Saturday, and according to early estimates, things are not at all looking encouraging for this spy thriller. So far, War 2 has made Rs.19 crores net in all the languages combined on its third day. Considering the hype the film had generated, this has to be a major dip.

But these figures are early estimates, and one can only guess how much collections have improved or declined. Coming to Coolie, even this Rajni film saw a significant drop in occupancy on the third day. So far, Coolie has managed to amass Rs.25 crores net on Saturday (early estimates).

However, the overall worldwide number for Coolie looks definitely better. Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller managed to rake in excess of Rs.250 crores gross worldwide, and despite negative reviews, Coolie is in no mood to stop. Once the full numbers are out, fans may learn how much Coolie made on its third day. But, for now, one can be confident that Rajinikanth's stardom is forever unbeatable.

It will be intriguing to observe whether Coolie can challenge Leo's global record of Rs. 600 crores in gross revenue. Even Rajinikanth's previous films, Robo 2.0 and Jailer, had managed to achieve this feat. However, this may be challenging for Coolie because it is competing with War 2, and potential viewers might be discouraged from watching the film in theaters due to its average reviews.