Superstar Rajinikanth, Dhanush Receive Bomb Threats: Police on High Alert

The menace of fake bomb threats continued in Chennai, with Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush becoming the latest targets.

According to reports, the DGP office in Chennai received an email on October 27, threatening to blow up the residences of Rajinikanth and Dhanush in Poes Garden.

The same email also contained threats to TNCC President Selvaperunthagai’s residence.

The Teynampet Police acted swiftly, dispatching the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs to the homes of the actors and the politician. A thorough security check was conducted at all three locations.



Rajinikanth’s security team informed the police that no suspicious person had entered the premises. Police have launched an investigation to trace the sender of the threatening email.

Several prominent figures in Tamil Nadu have received bomb threats this month. On October 3, Chief Minister MK Stalin, actress Trisha, and the BJP office in Chennai were also targeted. An investigation was launched to nab the culprit.

Beyond Tamil Nadu, a series of fake bomb threats have been reported across the country in recent months — including at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, several schools and colleges in the national capital, and the airport in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security has been tightened nationwide following Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 20 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.