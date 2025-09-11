Nayanthara Netflix Doc in Legal Trouble: Two Big Lawsuits Shake the Project

Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, has stirred unexpected controversy. The film, released in November 2024, aimed to give fans an intimate look at her career and personal journey. But now it finds itself the subject of legal disputes over the use of footage without proper permissions.

The latest issue involves scenes from the 2005 blockbuster Chandramukhi. The production house AP International, which owns the copyright for Chandramukhi, claims the documentary included clips from their film without authorization. They have filed a lawsuit demanding that the disputed footage be removed and seeking Rs.5 crore in damages. The Madras High Court has issued notices to both Nayanthara and Netflix, directing them to respond by October 6.

This is not the first legal challenge faced by the documentary. Actor Dhanush had earlier sued the makers, alleging that a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was used without consent. He had demanded Rs.10 crore in compensation. In response, the documentary team edited out the contested clip, but the legal battle continued.

These disputes have triggered a broader debate over copyright and fair use in digital documentaries. What was intended as a celebration of Nayanthara’s life and legacy has been overshadowed by questions about the legal boundaries of using film clips. As courts hear arguments from both sides, viewers and industry observers are watching closely. The outcome could set important precedents for how copyright is handled in future celebrity documentaries streamed on OTT platforms.

Until then, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale remains available for streaming, even as the lawsuits unfold. The production team and the platform now face the dual challenge of defending their creative choices and potentially reworking the documentary to comply with legal requirements.