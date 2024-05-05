Jyothika Faces Intense Trolling Over Her Latest Comments

South Indian actress Jyothika recently made headlines for claiming she votes online privately during elections. Her remarks sparked outrage among netizens, who reminded her that online voting is not an option in India, except for those above 85 years old.

The controversy unfolded during a recent media interaction in Chennai when Jyothika was questioned about not casting her vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. In response, the actress stated, "I vote every year." When corrected that voting occurs once every five years, Jyothika insisted she votes "online in private," even after being corrected.

Jyothika's remarks didn't sit well with netizens. They reacted strongly, expressing disappointment and fury over her comments. Netizens schooled the actress, reminding her about the voting process. Some people criticized her for advising on such matters, while others sarcastically questioned the authorities about providing her special privileges for online voting. Some people also reminded her that she wasn't voting for Bigg Boss.

If online voting is there I wud not have spent my money on travelling back to Chennai to vote 😅😅May be election commission is giving special privilege to these actors not to the public 🫣 — Poornima (@realpoornima) May 3, 2024

Netizens also pointed out that as responsible citizens, one should be aware of election dates and make themselves available to vote at designated polling booths. Overall, Jyothika's remarks were met with backlash from netizens, who called out her ignorance on the subject.

On the work front, Jyothika is gearing up for the release of her next Hindi movie, Srikanth, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar. Based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, the film is set to hit theatres on May 10, 2024.