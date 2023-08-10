jailer ott release date

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer has been released in theatres. The film is getting glowing reviews from critics, fans, and the public alike. The audience are appreciating director Nelson for the movie, especially for the dialogue, music, interval and climax.

As the film opened to positive reviews, there is no stopping the film at the box office. Jailer will have a successful run at the box office.

After hearing the positive reviews, people will surely be flocking to the theatres to watch the film. A section of the audience would be deciding to watch the film at any cost on OTT.

If you are waiting to watch the film in OTT or the digital release date, we have a piece of news for you.

Jailer's digital rights are bagged by Netflix for a whopping amount. Its digital premiers could be held sometime in September.

Jailer is directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi are also part of the blockbuster film.

