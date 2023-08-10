jailer imdb rating

Director Nelson's Jailer features Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film has been creating waves on social media. Fans are praising Rajinikanth for his stellar performance, Anirudh for the music and Nelson for the direction.

The evening shows in Tamil Nadu are getting picked. The film is expected to have a huge opening at the box office.

Did you know Jailer's rating on IMDb? The online database of information related to films where the public vote on a scale of ten has Rajinikanth's Jailer at a rating of 7.7 which is the least rating compared to other big-budget movies.

Jailer is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi are seen in key roles. Mohanlal made a guest appearance in Jailer, it is one of the best scenes of seeing Rajinikanth and Mohanlal in Jailer.

Jailer has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Also Read: Jailer US Premiere Collections

