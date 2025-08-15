Coolie vs War 2 Day 1 Box Office: Rajinikanth Steamrolls NTR–Hrithik in Mega Clash

Coolie has taken a sensational opening on the opening day at the international as well as domestic box office. The movie, panned by critics and audiences alike, managed to stay afloat owing to the star power of Rajinikanth, and despite the negative reviews, fans flocked to the screens to catch a glimpse of the superstar in action.

People deemed Coolie as Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest work yet, and most of the critics also gave negative reviews to the film. Despite the impact of these negative reviews, Coolie's first-day collections have set a record.

Coolie managed to gross more than Rs.170 crores worldwide on Day 1, and it's the highest-grossing Kollywood movie ever. Even though the collections might dip owing to the massive negative reviews, Rajinikanth once again proves why he is the biggest star even at 75 years old.

Coming to War 2, like Coolie, this Yash Raj spy thriller also received negative reviews. War 2 has reportedly collected around Rs.80 crores gross worldwide, and this is a good number considering the expectations the trailer had set. One positive for War 2 is that the Hindi version's bookings have picked up on Independence Day, and it can register a favorable total, even surpassing Coolie, on Day 2.

All in all, Coolie emerges as a clear Day 1 winner over War 2, and it remains to be seen who will end up as the ultimate winner in this box office competition over the long weekend.