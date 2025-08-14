Coolie Twitter Review: Rajinikanth Swagger Mode On; Lokesh Hits It Out of the Park

If there is one film that movie fans across the country have been waiting for, it's Rajinikanth's action entertainer with Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Coolie. Lokesh is a top director, and many stars are waiting for his availability.

When he collaborates with Rajinikanth, the anticipation naturally soars, which is evident in the advance bookings for Coolie. Coolie is expected to achieve phenomenal day 1 numbers, and with positive word of mouth, it has the potential to break existing box office records and become the first Rs. 1000 crore movie in Kollywood.

Lokesh himself confirmed that Coolie will not be a part of his LCU, and it's a stand-alone film, made purely with love and adulation for Rajni. Nagarjuna plays the antagonist role, and there is a lot of mystery surrounding his character. It can be a real big breakthrough for Nagarjuna in the current pan-Indian market if his villainous portrayal works well in the theaters.

Let's take a look at what audiences are saying about Coolie.