Jordan, UAE discuss enhancing strategic cooperation

Amman, Aug 3 (IANS) King Abdullah II of Jordan and visiting UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed ways to enhance strategic cooperation, especially investment and development partnerships.

During talks in Amman, the two leaders stressed the need to continue coordination on issues of mutual concern and regional security and stability, according to a Royal Court statement on Wednesday.

The UAE leader said both countries aspire to achieve sustainable development for their people and to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The talks also covered regional and international issues, with a focus on the Palestinian cause and efforts to reach just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

