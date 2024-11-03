Jordan condemns airspace violations following recent drone incidents

Amman, Nov 3 (IANS) Jordan has stressed its rejection of attempts to violate its airspace, following recent incidents of drones entering and debris falling within Jordanian territory.

Minister of Government Communication and government spokesperson Mohammad Momani revealed on Saturday two recent incidents involving drones entering Jordanian airspace in Irbid and Jerash governorates, with debris falling within Jordanian territory, according to a statement by the Prime Ministry.

Momani described these incidents as a security threat that Jordan addresses through military engagement rules, affirming that all necessary measures are being taken to counter such violations, said the statement, without providing further details on the incidents.

Momani emphasised that the Jordanian army will not hesitate to enforce engagement rules against any threat to Jordan's security, warning that amid escalating regional unrest, Jordan will not serve as a battleground for any party and will not permit military aircraft, missiles, or drones to pass through its airspace, Xinhua news agency reported.

He renewed his call for conflicting regional forces to respect state sovereignty, protect civilians, and end the escalation driven by competing agendas that undermine the people's interests.

The Minister urged citizens to stay vigilant about ongoing regional events and to avoid areas that may contain hazardous materials.

