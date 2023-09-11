Jet airways founder Naresh Goyal’s ED remand extended till Sep 14

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) A Special PMLA Court extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal till September 14, here on Monday.

Goyal, 74, was produced before the court on Monday after his 10-day remand ended and the ED sought a four-day extension of custodial interrogation as he was not cooperating with the investigations.

The ED is probing an alleged money-laundering case against Goyal, his wife Anita and other officials arising out of the Rs 538-crore loan fraud case involving the public sector, Canara Bank.

After several hours of investigations, he was arrested on September 1 for allegedly diverting the loan amounts from the bank to clear off his private loans and commitments, between 2011-2019, and diverting the money for other purposes.

The money-laundering case arose from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the Goyal couple and others after the Canara Bank filed a complaint in May.

In its complaint, the bank had stated that it extended loans and credit limits to Jet Airways worth Rs 849 crore, of which over Rs 538-crore was outstanding and then declared a fraud in July 2021.

In July, the ED raided the Goyals’ home and office premises and later the ED entered the picture and nabbed him in the money-laundering case this month.

