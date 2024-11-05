Japan's parliament to start special session on Monday, Ishiba's reelection as PM eyed

Tokyo, Nov 5 (IANS) Japan's parliament will convene a special session from next Monday following the general election, the top government spokesperson said Tuesday, with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba looking set to be reelected the same day.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi notified both ruling and opposition party lawmakers in charge of Diet affairs of the schedule of the envisioned four-day session.

A party leader must secure majority support in parliament to become the prime minister. If neither exceeds that threshold, a vote will proceed to a runoff, and the candidate who secures the most seats will secure the post.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, led by Yoshihiko Noda, saw its seats increase in last month's House of Representatives election but is still short of a majority.

While Japan's ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its partner Komeito lost their majority in the general election, Ishiba, who is also LDP president, is expected to remain in office as he is expected to receive more support than his main opposition counterpart in parliament, Kyodo News reported.

According to the Constitution, Ishiba's current cabinet will resign when the Diet convenes for a special session that must be held within 30 days of a general election. Both houses will hold a fresh vote to select a prime minister.

If Ishiba is reelected, he will form a second cabinet, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.