Jaipur Mayor resumes duty 18 days after suspension following HC ruling
Jaipur, Aug 25 (IANS) The Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage, Munesh Gurjar, resumed duty on Thursday, 18 days after her suspension following her husband’s arrest in a bribery case.
Justice Indrajit Singh of the Rajasthan High Court had stayed Gurjar's suspension on Wednesday, stating that the government cannot suspend a Mayor without conducting a preliminary inquiry.
Gurjar reached her office along withher supporters, who were seen raising slogans in support of her, on Thursday morning.
After assuming charge, Gurjar said: "The condition of the city has deteriorated a lot, and my first priority will be to rectify the faulty systems.”
Commenting on a fresh notice issued to her, Gurjar said: "I had already replied to the autonomous government department regarding the notice. But again a notice has been issued. I will take further action on this as per the rules."
“At present, the matter regarding the post of Mayor is pending in the court. In such a situation, I do not want to comment on this matter. But I would definitely like to convey my grievance to the Chief Minister. I will meet him and tell him my side of the story truthfully.”
