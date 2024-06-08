Israel rescues four hostages held by Hamas since October (Ld)

Jerusalem, June 8 (IANS) Israel on Saturday announced that its forces have in two separate special operations rescued four Israeli hostages, including 25-year-old Noa Argamani, held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, last year.

All four, including Argamani, Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) were rescued in a special operation conducted by the Israel Defence Force (IDF), the Israel Security Agency (ISA) - also referred to as Shin Bet - and Israel Police from two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat.

The four hostages were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival and held hostage for the last eight months.

Argamani's chilling video of being kidnapped by terrorists on a motorbike during the horrifying attacks had generated massive criticism from all over the world.

In the first images released by the country's defence forces after the rescue operation on Saturday, Argamani is seen meeting her father in an emotional reunion.

"They are in good medical condition and have been transferred to the 'Sheba' Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre for further medical examinations. We will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home," the IDF said in a statement.

