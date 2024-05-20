Israel Parliament to reconvene today, Oppn to move no-confidence motion

Tel Aviv, May 20 (IANS) The Israel Parliament, Knesset, will reconvene on Monday after a six-week wartime recess.

The opposition Labor Party will move a vote of no-confidence against the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Labor Party in a statement on Sunday night said that the Netanyahu government had failed miserably in providing security, bringing back the hostages and returning the displaced people to their homes.

It may be recalled that the Minister without portfolio in Netanyahu's Cabinet, Benny Gantz had also expressed grave concerns on how the government was managing the war.

Gantz is a former Chief of the Israel Army whose National Unity Party had joined the Netanyahu government after the October 7 massacre and mayhem in southern Israel.

Netanyahu's government will not be affected by the vote of no-confidence by the opposition Labor Party or the threat of Benny Gantz. The Likud party of Benjamin Netanyahu has a strength of 64 out of the 120 seats in the Knesset and is presently safe.

