Iraqi Shia militia claims drone attack on Israel

Baghdad, June 9 (IANS) A Shia militia in Iraq has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a site in Israel.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in an online statement that its fighters launched a drone attack at dawn on Saturday "on a vital site in the occupied territories" as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The military claimed the attack was carried out "in solidarity with the people of Gaza," pledging more targeting of "the enemy's strongholds".

The statement did not provide additional details about the targeted site or any resulting casualties.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and US bases in the region.

