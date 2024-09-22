Iran President says to work towards peace, security in UNGA session

Tehran, Sep 22 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that he would work towards ensuring global peace and security during his upcoming trip to New York to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He made the remarks at the airport before leaving for New York while elaborating on the objectives of his visit, according to a statement from his office, Xinhua news agency reported.

Condemning Israel for committing "crimes," the president said, "What is worse is that certain countries that claim to be advocating human rights accept Israel's claims and repeat them."

Highlighting the UN's role in promoting peace and resolving differences, the president said he would seek to "be the voice of the Iranian people" and express Tehran's "justice-seeking stances" before the world's peoples during the trip.

The president stressed that he would also make efforts to "neutralise" bids by certain sides to stir up Iranophobia.

Iran is "far safer and more free" than what has been presented by some parties to the world, he said.

The Iranian president added he would try to hold consultations with other countries' leaders in New York on the issues of peace, security, economic cooperation, joint production and investment, as well as tourism.

Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver a speech at the UNGA's session on Tuesday, the first day of the high-level General Debate.

