IPL 2024: CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka for hamstring injury recovery

Dharamsala, May 5 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said on Sunday said fast-bowler Matheesha Pathirana will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery from a hamstring injury.

Pathirana made his CSK debut in IPL 2022 season, and played a pivotal role in their title-winning run in 2023.

"Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery. Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery," said the franchise in a statement.

Pathirana played six matches for CSK this season, picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68, including a four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians. He currently sits as CSK’s second-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024 behind Mustafizur Rahman's 14 scalps.

The Sri Lankan is the second CSK pacer to be dealing with injuries this season after Deepak Chahar pulled his hamstring and went off the field after bowling the first two balls of the Punjab Kings’ chase at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 1.

In ten matches of IPL 2024, defending champions CSK have lost five and have won as many games. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side are currently placed at fifth position on the points table and need a win over their ongoing match against Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala to keep their IPL 2024 playoffs chances alive.

