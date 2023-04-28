IPL 2023: Dhoni lauds Rajasthan's Yashasvi Jaiswal for his match-winning knock against his CSK

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni lauded Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for playing a match-winning knock against his team in the Match No. 37 of IPL 2023, saying that the opener took calculated risks and went after the bowlers at the top.

Jaiswal's attacking fifty (77 off 43) followed by clinical bowling performances by Adam Zampa (3-22), and Ravichandran Ashwin (2-35) led Rajasthan Royals to a convincing 32-run win over Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Thursday.

"Yashasvi batted really well, important to go after the bowlers, and took calculated risks. It was slightly easier against our bowlers because we had to assess the right lengths. Even then Yashasvi batted well at the top and at the end, Jurel batted really well," said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.

Asked about the target, Dhoni said it was quite a bit above par after they gave away too many runs in the first six overs. The CSK skipper also mentioned that Pathirana didn't bowl badly, though the scorecard doesn't reflect it.

"It (target) was quite a bit above par. The reason was the first six overs, gave too many runs, but at the same time, the pitch was best to bat on at that time. Even when they were finishing, the edges kept going for boundaries. They got a par+ score and we were not able to stop the runs," he said.

"I felt his (Pathirana) bowling was very good, not that he bowled badly. The scorecard doesn't reflect how well he bowled," he added.

The 41-year-old also recalled his historic knock of 183 in Jaipur, which he played against Sri Lanka in 2005.

"I think my first ODI hundred in Vizag gave me some 10 games, but the 183 over here (Jaipur) gave me the chance for one year, so this venue is close to my heart," said Dhoni.

