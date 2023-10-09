iPhone 15 Pro to enrich your everyday experiences beyond Indian festive season

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The iPhone 15 Pro has seen an unprecedented demand in the Indian market, flying off the shelves within days of its launch. Featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design with new contoured edges, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades, and A17 Pro for next-level performance and mobile gaming, the device is creating new sales record in the country amid the festive season.

At Rs 21,483 per month with instant savings and no-cost EMI offer, along with excellent trade-in options, the device has been one of the most popular Apple devices for Indians to buy in the festive season.

With iOS 17, the device is super useful than ever, heralding a new era for creative pros and filmmakers.

Available in 6.1-inch display size, iPhone 15 Pro feature a strong and lightweight titanium design -- a first for iPhone. This premium alloy -- the same used in spacecraft -- has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal, making this Apple’s lightest Pro ever.

It features a new refined brush texture, contoured edges, and the thinnest borders on an iPhone.

The iPhone 15 Pro combines the strength of titanium with the toughest back glass in a smartphone and the industry-leading Ceramic Shield on the front.

This new design highlights the Super Retina XDR display with Always-On and ProMotion technologies for an exceptional viewing experience.

The Action button replaces the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent, offering additional options so users can choose between quickly accessing the camera or flashlight; activating Voice Memos, Focus, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier; or using Shortcuts for more options.

A press-and-hold gesture with fine-tuned haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island ensure the new button launches the intended action.

By default, the new Action button can switch between ring and silent, but you can choose from a set of actions for even more convenience and versatility.

iPhone 15 Pro is powered by A17 Pro, the industry’s first 3-nanometer chip. A17 Pro brings improvements to the entire chip, including the biggest GPU redesign in Apple’s history.

The new CPU is up to 10 percent faster with micro-architectural and design improvements, and the Neural Engine is now up to 2x faster, powering features like autocorrect and Personal Voice in iOS 17.

The pro-class GPU is up to 20 percent faster and unlocks entirely new experiences, featuring a new 6-core design that increases peak performance and energy efficiency.

Now with hardware-accelerated ray tracing -- which is 4x faster than software-based ray tracing -- iPhone 15 Pro offers smoother graphics, as well as more immersive AR applications and gaming experiences.

Through a deep integration of hardware and software, the advanced camera systems on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max both pack the equivalent of seven pro lenses -- all enabled by A17 Pro.

With the power of computational photography, the 48MP Main camera, built exclusively for the 15 Pro, will give you even more flexibility with a new 24MP super-high-resolution default, offering incredible image quality at a practical file size ideal for storing and sharing.

In addition to 48MP ProRAW, the Main camera also supports 48MP HEIF images with 4x more resolution. iPhone 15 Pro features an expansive 3x Telephoto camera.

You can now get up to 20x faster transfer speeds with an optional USB 3 cable.

iPhone and third-party solutions like Capture One also help photographers create a pro studio, allowing them to shoot and instantly transfer 48MP ProRAW images from iPhone to Mac.

ProRes video can be recorded directly to external storage, enabling higher recording options up to 4K at 60 fps, and greater flexibility on set when using iPhone as the main camera.

iPhone 15 Pro also introduces a new option for Log encoding and is the first smartphone in the world to support ACES, the Academy Colour Encoding System, a global standard for colour workflows.

Coming later this year, iPhone 15 Pro will add a new dimension to video capture with the ability to record spatial video for Apple Vision Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro is available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes, and starts at Rs 134,900 in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Apple offers great ways to save and upgrade to the latest iPhone.

Conclusion: As Dussehra, Diwali and several festive opportunities are round the corner, iPhone 15 Pro with its master-class camera capabilities will make those moments unforgettable.

Beyond festivities, iPhone 15 Pro will enrich your everyday experiences across productivity and fun.

