IOC to host training camp for Refugee Olympic Team in Normandy

Geneva, Oct 12 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the historic town of Bayeux in Normandy, France, will be the place to host the IOC Refugee Olympic Team and a pre-Games Training Camp will be held ahead of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

A total of 63 refugee athletes from 12 nations and regions are on the list of refugee team and are training hard to be selected for Paris 2024. The training camp is scheduled for July 15-18, Xinhua reports.

Masomah Ali Zada, a member of the Refugee Olympic Team at Tokyo 2020 and a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission, attended a ceremony hosted in Bayeux for this decision.

