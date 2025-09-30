US Government Shutdown on Sep 30: What Will Stay Open and What Will Close?

As the United States heads toward a likely government shutdown at midnight on September 30, millions of Americans are bracing for disruptions that could impact federal services, programs, and workers. While critical operations will continue, many public-facing institutions could face closures or delays.

Here’s a clear breakdown of what remains open and what could shut down during a government shutdown.

What Stays Open

Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid

Social Security checks will continue to be sent out on time.

Medicare and Medicaid coverage will remain active.

Some processing delays may occur if supporting staff are furloughed.

Air Travel and TSA

Airports remain open with air traffic controllers and TSA agents on duty.

Expect longer wait times and delays due to staff shortages and lack of overtime pay.

Military and National Guard

Military operations continue, but service members won’t receive pay until after the shutdown ends.

National Guard troops remain active. President Trump has already deployed the Guard in Washington, D.C., and pledged to expand deployments to cities like Memphis and Portland to address crime concerns.

Immigration and Border Security

ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and CBP (Customs and Border Protection) will carry on with core operations.

Postal Service

The US Postal Service remains unaffected as it is funded by postage and service revenues, not federal appropriations.

SNAP (Food Stamps) – For Now

SNAP benefits will continue temporarily.

Funding could run out if the shutdown stretches beyond a few weeks, with the USDA yet to clarify contingency resources.

At Risk or Temporarily Closed

WIC (Women, Infants, and Children Program)

The WIC program faces an immediate funding crisis.

According to the National WIC Association, the program could run out of funds within one week of the shutdown.

Smithsonian Museums and National Zoo

All Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will close to visitors.

Animal care will continue, but live animal cameras will be turned off.

National Parks

The Department of the Interior has not yet released a formal plan.

In past shutdowns, parks remained open but unstaffed, leading to trash pileups and property damage.

Federal Employees

“Essential” employees must continue working but won’t be paid until the shutdown ends. “Non-essential” employees will be furloughed without pay, though a 2019 law guarantees retroactive compensation once government reopens.

If the shutdown begins at midnight, essential government services will continue, but millions of federal workers and countless Americans relying on federal programs could see disruptions. From delayed paychecks to closed museums, the impacts will grow deeper the longer the shutdown lasts.